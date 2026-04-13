Microsoft tests OpenClaw style AI in 365 Copilot for automation
Technology
Microsoft is testing out OpenClaw-style AI features in its 365 Copilot assistant, aiming for smarter, more hands-off task automation.
Omar Shahine, a vice president at Microsoft, confirmed they are exploring this technology, even as they work through some security concerns around local AI agents.
Microsoft to reveal 365 AI agents
At the Build conference on June 2, Microsoft is set to reveal new always-on AI agents that can handle things like keeping an eye on your Outlook inbox or building daily to-do lists.
They are also working on specialized agents for jobs like marketing and accounting, with extra security measures built in.
The goal: make 365 services more helpful and keep your information safe.