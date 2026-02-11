Microsoft tests superconductors to run bigger AI with less power

Microsoft is looking at the possibility of using high-temperature superconductors (HTS) in its data centers. These materials allow electricity to flow without any resistance, making them a potential game-changer for the design of data centers and their energy infrastructure. The tech giant is exploring how this technology could strengthen electrical grids and lessen the impact of data centers on local communities.

Tech concerns Generative AI's power demands raise concerns The rise of generative AI has raised concerns over the power consumption of tech companies, delays in connecting to power grids, and the impact of new data centers on local residents. HTS could help reduce the space needed for a data center and its power transmission lines. "The future data center will be superconducting," said Ziad Melhem, professor in practice at Lancaster University.

Efficiency boost HTS cables could drastically reduce energy loss Today's data centers and energy infrastructure rely on copper wires, which conduct electricity efficiently but aren't perfect. HTS cables, on the other hand, can carry an electrical current with zero resistance, drastically reducing energy loss. They also make for lighter and more compact cables. However, their use has been limited due to complications and costs associated with integrating them into energy systems compared to traditional copper cables.

Manufacturing hurdles Biggest challenge will be scaling up production of HTS tape To achieve zero resistance, HTS would have to be cooled to very low temperatures, likely with liquid nitrogen. The "tape" used to make superconducting cables is usually made of rare-earth barium copper oxide material. While a small amount of this material is needed for a superconducting cable, its supply chain is mostly concentrated in China. Experts say the biggest challenge will be scaling up production of this tape enough to make it affordable.

AI impact HTS tape is mostly used in fusion research today The power demands of generative AI have spurred tech companies to invest in nuclear fusion power plant research, a long-sought clean energy solution. A lot of the HTS tape produced today goes into fusion research, which has helped reduce costs for the material. "That actually helped the supply chain and manufacturer variety, and even some of the costing of HTS," said Husam Alissa, Microsoft's director of systems technology.

Design flexibility Microsoft is looking to use HTS in 2 ways Microsoft is looking to use HTS in two ways. In a data center, smaller cables would give more flexibility in laying out electrical rooms and hardware racks. With Microsoft's funding, Massachusetts-based superconducting company VEIR showed last year that HTS cables at a data center could carry the same amount of power with about 10 times less cable dimension and weight than conventional alternatives.