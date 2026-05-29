Microsoft threatened researcher over Defender and BitLocker bug disclosures Technology May 29, 2026

Microsoft is under fire after it threatened a security researcher, "Nightmare Eclipse," for revealing unpatched bugs in Windows Defender and BitLocker.

The company said the researcher did not attempt to report the bugs so the company could fix them, warning that sharing exploit details could help hackers, but the researcher claims Microsoft revoked access to their reporting portal and that they had no choice but to release the vulnerabilities publicly.