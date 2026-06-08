Microsoft tightens Azure reviews after Israel's Unit 8200 surveilled Palestinians
Microsoft is making big changes after finding out its Azure cloud was used by Israel's Unit 8200 to surveil Palestinians.
From now on, the company will review national security projects before signing contracts and run regular audits to make sure its technology isn't misused.
They're also taking a closer look at how employees handle foreign security clearances.
Microsoft expands human rights checks
To prevent future misuse, Microsoft is expanding its human-rights checks, especially in conflict zones.
This means more risk assessments, clearer ways for employees to raise concerns, and extra training on what counts as acceptable use.
Anonymous reporting routes are now open so staff can flag any policy violations without fear.
These steps show Microsoft wants its technology to be used responsibly, even when things get politically tense.