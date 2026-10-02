Microsoft to automatically update eligible Windows 11 PCs to 25H2
Technology
Microsoft will begin automatically updating eligible Windows 11 Home and Pro PCs to version 25H2.
This isn't just about new features: it's mainly for security, since support for the current version (24H2) ends in October.
You can hit pause on the update for up to three weeks, but eventually, everyone has to make the switch.
Unmanaged PCs check Windows update readiness
If your PC isn't managed by your school or company's IT team, you're in this group.
You can check if your device is ready through Windows Update in your settings.
The good news: this update only swaps out necessary files, so installs are faster and more stable than before.
Microsoft says it's all about keeping things secure and smooth for everyone on Windows 11.