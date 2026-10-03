Microsoft to automatically upgrade Windows 11 24H2 users to 25H2
Technology
Microsoft is about to automatically upgrade all eligible Windows 11 PCs from version 24H2 to 25H2.
This is only for Home and Pro users, who can't skip the update entirely but can hit pause for a bit if they need more time.
The reason? Support for 24H2 ends on October 13, 2026, so Microsoft wants everyone on the latest version for ongoing security updates.
Windows 11 25H2 installs faster
The new 25H2 update installs faster and runs smoother by only changing what's necessary; no major overhaul here.
It's designed just for personal devices (not those managed by your school or company IT).
If you're curious whether your PC will get it, head to Settings > Windows Update. But don't stress; if you're eligible, the update will show up automatically eventually.