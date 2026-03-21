Windows 11 brings back movable taskbar after years of backlash
What's the story
Microsoft is bringing back the option to move the Windows taskbar in an upcoming update for Windows 11. The feature will let users reposition their taskbar to the top or sides of their screens, making it more customizable. The change comes after nearly five years of user requests and criticism over performance, reliability, and user experience issues with the operating system.
User response
Repositioning the taskbar was a top user request
Pavan Davuluri, the head of Windows, acknowledged the user demand for taskbar repositioning. He said, "Repositioning the taskbar is one of the top asks we've heard from you." The new feature will be available to Windows Insiders in a few weeks before rolling out to all users later this year. Along with this, Microsoft is also working on a smaller version of the taskbar as an optional feature for later this year.
Taskbar evolution
Taskbar repositioning was a major point of contention
The taskbar has been a staple of Windows for decades, but its absence in the initial launch of Windows 11 in 2021 was a major point of contention. The new design was criticized for not supporting features like multi-monitor time and date, small icons, or taskbar repositioning. The current version is based on a reimagined design from Windows 10X, which was originally meant for dual-screen devices but later evolved into Windows 11 for laptops.