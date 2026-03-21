Windows 11 brings back movable taskbar after years of backlash

User response

Repositioning the taskbar was a top user request

Pavan Davuluri, the head of Windows, acknowledged the user demand for taskbar repositioning. He said, "Repositioning the taskbar is one of the top asks we've heard from you." The new feature will be available to Windows Insiders in a few weeks before rolling out to all users later this year. Along with this, Microsoft is also working on a smaller version of the taskbar as an optional feature for later this year.