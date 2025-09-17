Windows 10 support ends in October: Here's what to do

Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. After this date, users won't receive free security updates unless they pay for additional coverage or enroll in Microsoft's special programs. The decision has drawn criticism from many who think it's unfair to charge money just to keep their current PCs safe, especially when these devices are still functioning well.

Paid extension Paid extension option raises eyebrows To ease the transition, Microsoft has introduced a paid extension option for regular users. For $30, you can get an additional year of security updates, extending coverage until October 2026. This is the first time everyday consumers have been offered such a paid extension. However, not everyone is on board with this move as it could force many to pay just to keep their old PCs secure.

Alternatives introduced Alternatives offered, but consumer groups want more Along with the paid extension, Microsoft has also introduced two alternatives. You can either use the Windows Backup app to back up your data on OneDrive or redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points for another year of security support. However, consumer groups like the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) feel these options don't go far enough and are calling on Microsoft to take more responsibility in extending support or making Windows 11 compatible with older machines.

E-waste concerns E-waste concerns are growing The end of support for Windows 10 has raised major e-waste concerns. Millions of perfectly good PCs could end up in landfills, even though they run just fine, simply because Microsoft won't keep updating Windows 10. Consumer Reports has written a letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, urging the company to reconsider its decision and continue providing free support for Windows 10 machines.

Cybersecurity risks A significant portion of the global population uses Windows 10 Consumer Reports has highlighted that the end of support could leave a large number of global PC users open to cyber threats. The organization noted that nearly 46.2% of people around the world were still using Windows 10 as of August 2025. Many of these devices can't be upgraded to Windows 11 due to strict hardware requirements, raising concerns about Microsoft's commitment toward its existing customer base.