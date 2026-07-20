Microsoft to deploy AMD Helios AI across Azure data centers
Technology
Microsoft is teaming up with AMD to roll out the Helios AI system in its Azure data centers, aiming to make its cloud services faster and more efficient.
Helios is AMD's top-tier hardware for artificial intelligence, and it will power everything from AI model inference to new-generation Azure features.
Helios launches this year challenging NVIDIA
Helios is set to launch later this year and will go head-to-head with NVIDIA's leading AI systems.
Microsoft has committed to using Helios, and early adopters like Meta, OpenAI, and Oracle are jumping on board, so there is real buzz in the industry.
Even though NVIDIA still dominates the GPU market, AMD hopes Helios will help it grab a bigger slice as demand for powerful AI tools keeps growing.