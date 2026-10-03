Microsoft to merge Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot mid-September 2026
Big update from Microsoft: scheduled to begin rolling out in mid-September 2026, Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot will become a single app.
This should make it easier to switch between personal, school, and work accounts, all in one place.
If you're on Microsoft 365, you'll still get your usual perks like higher usage limits and access to Word and Excel.
Microsoft retires chat and podcast tools
Heads up: group chat features and podcast creation tools are being retired after August 18, 2026. So if you have important chats or podcasts, be sure to save or download them before then.
Also, "Deep Research" mode is going away, but Microsoft 365 Premium users can still use the "Researcher" tool for detailed reports.
Microsoft says it will guide everyone through the changes so your stuff moves over smoothly.