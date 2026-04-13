Microsoft to retire Outlook Lite for Android May 25, 2026

How to upgrade to Outlook mobile

You can upgrade straight from Outlook Lite using the "Upgrade" button or just grab Outlook Mobile from the Google Play store: your existing emails, calendar items, and attachments will sync automatically.

Microsoft promises your data stays safe during the switch.

No extra steps needed from IT administrators, but organizations should help folks move over for smooth sailing.

This change is part of Microsoft's plan to keep its mobile apps streamlined and better connected with Microsoft 365.