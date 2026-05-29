Microsoft to unveil AI coding model integrated with GitHub Copilot
Technology
Microsoft is about to reveal a fresh AI coding model at its Build conference in San Francisco, and it's getting baked right into GitHub Copilot, its popular AI coding assistant.
This big update is all about boosting Microsoft's own AI skills and keeping up with tech rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Microsoft shifts from Anthropic's Claude code
By the end of June, Microsoft will reduce its use of Anthropic's Claude Code for employee software projects and switch toward its own Copilot-powered tools.
The goal? Rely less on outside tech, save money, and double down on building smarter AI in-house.
Plus, it's working on other cool models for things like image generation and speech and transcription, so expect more updates soon!