Microsoft touts end-to-end AI system over OpenAI and Google
Microsoft is now pitching its own AI models as not just better, but also more affordable than big names like OpenAI and Google.
In a recent company meeting, executives described Microsoft's AI tools as a full package for businesses.
Executive VP Jay Parikh summed it up by saying, "Everyone else is selling parts. We're selling the full end-to-end system."
Microsoft replaces OpenAI and Anthropic models
Earlier this year, Microsoft changed its deal with OpenAI, removing the exclusivity arrangement and allowing OpenAI to work more broadly with competitors.
Now, to save money and rely less on outside tech, Microsoft has started replacing some external AI models (including those from OpenAI and Anthropic) in products like Word and Excel.
The move has sparked debate online: some call it "peak corporate tension," while others see it as just another round in the ongoing AI industry rivalry.