Microsoft trains sales teams to tout Copilot against Anthropic's Claude
Technology
Microsoft is training its sales teams to spotlight why its AI tools (especially Copilot) are better than competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, according to Bloomberg.
In a recent meeting, executives emphasized that Microsoft's AI stands out for being cheaper, more secure, and part of a bigger platform.
They are really pushing Copilot as the main edge over Anthropic's Claude.
Microsoft shifts staff to Copilot CLI
Inside Microsoft, teams using products like Microsoft 365 and Outlook are being told to stop using Anthropic's Claude Code by the end of June.
Instead, they will switch to GitHub Copilot CLI, a command-line AI tool from Microsoft itself.
This move is all about streamlining their own tech while doubling down on their AI game against competitors.