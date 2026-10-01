Microsoft unveils Copilot managing PC files with hybrid intelligence
At its big Windows and Surface event on October 7, Microsoft revealed that Copilot AI will get access to and manage files saved right on your PC.
This is part of its "Hybrid Intelligence" approach, where Copilot combines local and cloud smarts to help you get things done faster.
Copilot demo and Windows search upgrade
In a video demo on stage, Copilot's executive vice president, Jacob Andreou, showed how the AI can do things like grab documents for taxes, rename or zip files, and even draft emails to your accountant, all automatically.
Plus, Windows search is getting an upgrade too: soon you will be able to do quick tasks like switching on dark mode or adjusting your microphone volume straight from the search bar.
These Copilot features are coming to Copilot over the next couple of months, while Windows search will be available starting this fall on Windows 11 PCs.