Microsoft unveils Copilot managing PC files with hybrid intelligence

In a video demo on stage, Copilot's executive vice president, Jacob Andreou, showed how the AI can do things like grab documents for taxes, rename or zip files, and even draft emails to your accountant, all automatically.

Plus, Windows search is getting an upgrade too: soon you will be able to do quick tasks like switching on dark mode or adjusting your microphone volume straight from the search bar.

These Copilot features are coming to Copilot over the next couple of months, while Windows search will be available starting this fall on Windows 11 PCs.