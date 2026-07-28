Microsoft unveils MAI-Cyber-1-Flash to spot vulnerabilities, posts 96% CyberGym score
Microsoft just dropped MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, a new AI tool built to catch software vulnerabilities more accurately.
Unveiled on July 28 as part of the MDASH platform, it scored 96% on the CyberGym benchmark, beating out big names like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's GPT models.
The goal? Spot tricky security flaws in code before hackers do.
MAI-Cyber-1-Flash handles about 90% cybersecurity tasks
MAI-Cyber-1-Flash can handle about 90% of cybersecurity tasks, which means Microsoft can save nearly half its previous costs by relying less on bigger, pricier models.
Alongside this launch, Microsoft also introduced Project Perception, a system that uses multiple AIs to automate things like threat detection and response.
Both tools are set to make defending against cyberattacks faster and a whole lot more efficient.