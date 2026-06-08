Xbox celebrates 25 years with retro-inspired console
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled a special edition of the Xbox Series X to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic gaming console. The new model, dubbed the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, borrows design elements from its predecessor and comes in a translucent green color scheme. "For the first time, we're bringing a translucent design to Xbox Series X, drawing inspiration from the original Xbox and OG Green so many players remember," said Jason Ronald, VP of Next Generation at Xbox.
Design inspiration
Front of the console features a green-lit 'X'
The special edition console and controller take design cues from the original Xbox console. The front of the console features a green-lit 'X' when powered on, along with a 25th-anniversary logo. Ronald said, "The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition respects our history, with the power and performance of the Xbox Series X, including 1TB of storage, and a design that reflects where we've been and the community that's been with us along the way."
Controller tribute
Controller features original ABXY colors
The controller of the special edition console features the original ABXY colors and bumpers that pay homage to the black and white buttons of the Duke controller. The back case and battery door are fully transparent, showcasing the classic Xbox logo. Ronald said, "The back case and battery door are fully transparent, revealing the classic XBOX logo."
Launch details
The special edition console will be available in November
The special edition Xbox Series X and its controller will be available in November. However, Microsoft has not yet revealed the exact release date or pricing details for this unique gaming console. The tech giant has promised "a few hidden surprises throughout" as a token of appreciation for the gaming community that has supported them over the years.