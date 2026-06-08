Xbox celebrates 25 years with retro-inspired console

Design inspiration

Front of the console features a green-lit 'X'

The special edition console and controller take design cues from the original Xbox console. The front of the console features a green-lit 'X' when powered on, along with a 25th-anniversary logo. Ronald said, "The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition respects our history, with the power and performance of the Xbox Series X, including 1TB of storage, and a design that reflects where we've been and the community that's been with us along the way."