Microsoft urges India to craft AI rules balancing trust, innovation
Microsoft wants India to create AI regulations that build trust but don't kill innovation.
Sarah Bird, its chief product officer for responsible AI, says oversight is important, but warns that too much can slow progress.
This push comes as India reviews how it governs AI, a big deal since Microsoft has more than 23,000 employees and major revenue there.
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Microsoft has teamed up with the Indian government and announced data center investments worth $20.5 billion in local AI infrastructure.
Bird notes India's huge developer community is crucial for making globally connected AI products.
She also cautions that if rules get too localized, India could lose its edge internationally.
India forms AI impact study group
India recently set up a group to study how AI affects jobs and education, part of building smarter regulations.
Bird's message: find the sweet spot where rules help local needs without blocking global innovation.