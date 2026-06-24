Microsoft uses AI to disrupt Amadey and StealC malware

Microsoft finds over 140,000 infected devices

During the operation, Microsoft found more than 140,000 devices infected with Amadey and StealC across the globe.

Amadey lets hackers break into devices, while StealC grabs sensitive information, such as passwords.

Working with Europol and industry partners, Microsoft targeted how these tools fit into bigger attack chains, marking a shift toward tackling cybercrime at its roots with help from AI.