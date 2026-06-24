Microsoft uses AI to disrupt Amadey and StealC malware
Microsoft just pulled off a big win against cybercriminals, using advanced AI (like Copilot) to disrupt two major malware tools, Amadey and StealC.
These tools were often paired up in attacks that led to ransomware, financial scams, and even public service chaos.
By spotting their shared infrastructure, Microsoft managed a coordinated disruption.
Microsoft finds over 140,000 infected devices
During the operation, Microsoft found more than 140,000 devices infected with Amadey and StealC across the globe.
Amadey lets hackers break into devices, while StealC grabs sensitive information, such as passwords.
Working with Europol and industry partners, Microsoft targeted how these tools fit into bigger attack chains, marking a shift toward tackling cybercrime at its roots with help from AI.