Microsoft warns of more service hiccups during global software upgrade
Heads up: Microsoft is warning everyone to expect more service hiccups over the next few months.
Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, says it's all part of a worldwide push to upgrade old software and modernize digital systems, a process that's already causing issues for things like Microsoft 365 and Outlook.
Fixing these problems won't happen overnight, but the goal is to make everything safer and more reliable in the long run.
Microsoft outage caused by update clashes
Smith put it simply: "The whole information infrastructure of the world is in effect being upgraded right now."
As companies everywhere rush to update their tech, some bumps are basically unavoidable.
The recent big outage wasn't a cyberattack: it happened because old and new software updates clashed behind the scenes.
Experts say keeping your apps updated and ditching outdated tech can help prevent these headaches.
And while AI can spot security flaws faster, IT teams have to move quickly so hackers don't get ahead.