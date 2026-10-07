Microsoft will automatically upgrade Windows 11 24H2 PCs to 25H2
Technology
Heads up: Microsoft is set to automatically upgrade eligible PCs running Windows 11 24H2 Home or Pro to the new 25H2 version in 2025.
This keeps your device secure, since support for the current version ends October 13, 2025.
You can hit pause on the update for a bit, but skipping it entirely isn't an option.
Windows 11 25H2 installs faster, 24H2-based
The new update installs faster by only swapping out what's needed, and it's built on the same code as Windows 11 24H2, so expect things to run smoothly.
If you want to check if your PC is ready, just pop into Settings > Windows Update and click check for updates.
One more thing: if your computer is managed by a company's IT department, you're off the hook: this rollout doesn't apply to you.