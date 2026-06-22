Microsoft will end Office 2021 support on October 13, 2026
Technology
Heads up: Microsoft is pulling the plug on Office 2021 support starting October 13, 2026.
That means no more security updates, bug fixes, or help from Microsoft after that date.
You can still use the apps if you want, but they'll be more vulnerable to security issues, and Microsoft isn't offering any extra time or special update programs.
Microsoft urges switch to Microsoft 365
This change affects every edition of Office 2021. Phone and chat support will stop, and online resources will slowly disappear too.
Microsoft is nudging everyone to upgrade to a newer version or switch to Microsoft 365 for ongoing updates and new features.
If you're using Office for school or work, it's probably a good time to start planning your next move!