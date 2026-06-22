Microsoft will end Office 2021 support on October 13, 2026 Technology Jun 22, 2026

Heads up: Microsoft is pulling the plug on Office 2021 support starting October 13, 2026.

That means no more security updates, bug fixes, or help from Microsoft after that date.

You can still use the apps if you want, but they'll be more vulnerable to security issues, and Microsoft isn't offering any extra time or special update programs.