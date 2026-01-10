It is now easier to add hyperlinks in Microsoft Word
What's the story
Microsoft has introduced a new feature to its Word application, making it easier and faster for users to add hyperlinks. The new feature allows you to simply paste a link onto the text you want to hyperlink, instead of opening a menu item or using the CTRL + K keyboard shortcut. The update is available on Word for web, Windows, and Mac platforms.
User experience
New feature streamlines hyperlinking process
The new feature is designed to save users from the hassle of multiple clicks while linking URLs, a common task in document editing. It works just like how popular content management systems and text editors allow quick link insertion. The update is now being rolled out to all Word for web users.
Compatibility
Version requirements for desktop users
For desktop users, the new hyperlinking feature requires Microsoft Word version 2511 or later on Windows, and version 16.104 or later on Mac. This update is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to improve user experience across its suite of productivity applications. Notably, Google Docs has not yet implemented a similar feature.