It is now easier to add hyperlinks in Microsoft Word

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:10 am Jan 10, 202611:10 am

What's the story

Microsoft has introduced a new feature to its Word application, making it easier and faster for users to add hyperlinks. The new feature allows you to simply paste a link onto the text you want to hyperlink, instead of opening a menu item or using the CTRL + K keyboard shortcut. The update is available on Word for web, Windows, and Mac platforms.