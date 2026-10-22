Microsoft working to reduce AI costs and grow tech ecosystem
Technology
Microsoft is working on making its AI services more affordable while growing its tech ecosystem, according to CEO Satya Nadella.
The idea is to get more value out of every dollar spent on AI, so users and shareholders both benefit in the long run.
Microsoft revenue jumps 18% to $331.8B
This year, Microsoft's revenue jumped 18% to $331.8 billion, with Azure cloud services crossing $100 billion for the first time.
Their AI-powered tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, now has more than 30 million paid users, and operating income increased 21%, showing just how much people are using and paying for these new features.