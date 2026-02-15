Microsoft's AI Notepad has a security issue
Microsoft's new AI-powered Notepad for Windows just had a major security scare.
Researchers found that opening a Markdown file with a sneaky link could let harmful code run on your computer if a user clicked the link.
Microsoft has already patched the issue, but it's a reminder that even simple apps can get risky when AI features aren't carefully checked.
Users divided over AI updates in Windows
This isn't the first time Microsoft's push for more AI in Windows has faced criticism.
Some users say these updates make things confusing and raise privacy issues, like with the earlier "Recall" feature.
Many are sticking to Windows 10 instead of upgrading, wanting stability over flashy new tools.
The incident shows Microsoft still needs to prove its AI upgrades are actually safe—and worth it—for everyday users.