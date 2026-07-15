Microsoft's July patch fixes 570 vulnerabilities including 2 exploited 0-days

Some of the most serious issues patched include flaws in Active Directory and SharePoint that hackers were already targeting, plus a BitLocker bug that could let someone bypass encryption if they got hold of your device.

On top of all that, there are improvements like faster File Explorer, smoother Bluetooth pairing, easier printer setup, and more control over pausing updates.

Microsoft is urging everyone to install this update as soon as possible for better security; just be ready for a quick reboot when it downloads.