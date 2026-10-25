Microsoft's MAI-DxO AI diagnoses patients more accurately than doctors
Microsoft's new AI, MAI-DxO, has outperformed real doctors when it comes to figuring out what's wrong with patients.
In a recent study published in Science, this AI nailed the right diagnosis 83.2% of the time in 304 clinicopathological conference cases, compared with 36.1% for generalist physicians, and 80.3% of the time in 325 emergency-department cases, compared with 46.8% for generalist physicians.
It's a big moment for tech in healthcare.
MAI-DxO achieves 83.2% and 80.3% accuracy
MAI-DxO worked through 304 clinical and 325 emergency cases, scoring impressive diagnostic accuracies of 83.2% and 80.3%.
For comparison, human doctors got just 36.1% and 46.8%.
The AI doesn't just get things right: it does so at a much lower cost too, since it mimics how real doctors ask questions and order tests step by step.
Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman says this is only the beginning for smart healthcare systems.