Microsoft's MAI-DxO AI diagnoses patients more accurately than doctors

Microsoft's new AI, MAI-DxO, has outperformed real doctors when it comes to figuring out what's wrong with patients.

In a recent study published in Science, this AI nailed the right diagnosis 83.2% of the time in 304 clinicopathological conference cases, compared with 36.1% for generalist physicians, and 80.3% of the time in 325 emergency-department cases, compared with 46.8% for generalist physicians.

It's a big moment for tech in healthcare.