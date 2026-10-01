Microsoft's MAI-DxO beats doctors 83% to 36% in science
Technology
Microsoft's new AI, MAI-DxO, has beaten human doctors at diagnosing tricky medical cases, scoring 83% accuracy compared with doctors' 36%.
The results, published in Science today, are being called a step toward "medical superintelligence" by Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.
MAI-DxO uses GPT-5 and GPT-5.5
MAI-DxO uses advanced AI models (GPT-5 and GPT-5.5) to act like a team of specialists, making it both accurate and cost-effective.
Next up: Microsoft is teaming with Mayo Clinic to build an even smarter healthcare model, while also testing the system in real hospitals to see how it performs on the ground.