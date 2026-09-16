Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman warns against treating Anthropic's Claude as conscious

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI boss, is sounding the alarm about Anthropic's Claude model.

He says we shouldn't act like AI has feelings or motives: "AIs are not conscious," ... "They do not feel, experience, or suffer. They do not have innate preferences or underlying motivations. They are sequence completion engines, internally hollow, designed to follow instructions, and accomplish goals set by humans."

His main point: Let's remember these are powerful tools, not people.