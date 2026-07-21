Microsoft's Satya Nadella warns businesses about AI 'Reverse information paradox'
Microsoft's Satya Nadella is sounding the alarm for businesses using AI tools. He says you might be giving away more than you think.
In his essay, Nadella talks about a "Reverse Information Paradox," where, unlike in the past, it's now buyers (not sellers) who risk losing valuable information every time they use or update AI systems.
Basically, with each prompt, companies could be handing over key internal knowledge without realizing it.
Nadella: Firms pay twice for AI
Nadella points out that companies are paying twice for AI: first with money, then with their own data that helps train these tools.
He's not thrilled about how much user information AI providers collect while keeping users in the dark about what's learned from them.
To balance things out, he suggests businesses keep control of their evaluation data, set up private training spaces, and use ongoing feedback loops, especially as using AI gets pricier under new pay-per-use models.