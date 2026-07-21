Microsoft's Satya Nadella warns businesses about AI 'Reverse information paradox'

Microsoft's Satya Nadella is sounding the alarm for businesses using AI tools. He says you might be giving away more than you think.

In his essay, Nadella talks about a "Reverse Information Paradox," where, unlike in the past, it's now buyers (not sellers) who risk losing valuable information every time they use or update AI systems.

Basically, with each prompt, companies could be handing over key internal knowledge without realizing it.