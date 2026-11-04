Microsoft's Windows 11 update promises up to 40% faster multitasking
Technology
Microsoft dropped a major Windows 11 update today, promising up to 40% faster multitasking on 8GB PCs in lab tests and snappier overall performance.
Thanks to compression, your PC can now juggle more apps without slowing down: great news if you're tired of lag when switching between tasks.
Microsoft saves RAM in Windows apps
The update also helps save RAM across Windows, Edge, and Microsoft 365 apps.
Office staples like Word and Outlook now use less memory; on PCs with 8GB of RAM, widgets only load when you open the widgets panel; and inactive Edge tabs go to sleep after 15 minutes.
If you've got a laptop with 8GB of RAM, things should feel noticeably smoother, and Microsoft says even more improvements are on the way.