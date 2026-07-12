Microsoft's Windows 11 update puts phone activity in Start menu
Technology
Microsoft's next Windows 11 update is all about making life easier for anyone juggling a phone and computer.
Soon, you'll see your phone's recent activity (like message previews or photos) right in the Start menu, without needing to open extra apps.
Windows 11 adds phone integration features
Expect a quick-access smartphone panel in the system tray for things like Do Not Disturb, Vibrate, and Find My Phone.
Sharing files between devices should get simpler with drag-and-drop support.
Plus, Microsoft is testing a standalone Messages app so you can send texts from your PC, making it even smoother to stay connected.