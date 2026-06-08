Milton Keynes becomes hotspot for Starship Technologies autonomous grocery robots
Milton Keynes is becoming a hotspot for delivery robots, thanks to Estonian company Starship Technologies.
Its six-wheeled bots have been rolling around town, dropping off groceries on their own.
These robots use sensors and AI to navigate sidewalks, even when the signal drops, and they've managed to make deliveries cheaper than using human couriers.
Starship fleet to reach 2,414 robots
Starship has seriously leveled up its robot game: the fleet grew from 127 bots in 2018 to 2,414 by 2025, covering millions of kilometers.
Human interventions per kilometer have dropped massively as the robots get tougher and more efficient.
The latest models can wirelessly recharge themselves, speeding up operations and reducing wear.
And in places like Finland, people were urged not to lift the robots when they get stuck, showing just how much these delivery robots are fitting into everyday life.