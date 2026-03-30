Ministry of Home Affairs warns about 'Android God Mode' malware
Heads up, Android users: the Ministry of Home Affairs just flagged a sneaky malware called "Android God Mode."
This one's pretty clever: it pretends to be legit apps (even banking or government ones) and tricks you into downloading it.
Once in, it grabs control of your device using accessibility permissions, which can put your data and privacy at serious risk.
How to secure your Android device
To keep your phone safe, only download apps from trusted places like the Google Play Store.
Don't give "Accessibility" permissions to random apps, and avoid installing anything sent through links or APKs on WhatsApp.
If your phone acts weird, like showing strange pop-ups or apps you don't remember installing, delete any suspicious apps right away and check app permissions.
If a suspicious app is detected, uninstall it immediately and review app permissions.
If you run into trouble or spot cyber fraud, the MHA says call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for help.