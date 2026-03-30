Ministry of Home Affairs warns about 'Android God Mode' malware

How to secure your Android device

To keep your phone safe, only download apps from trusted places like the Google Play Store.

Don't give "Accessibility" permissions to random apps, and avoid installing anything sent through links or APKs on WhatsApp.

If your phone acts weird, like showing strange pop-ups or apps you don't remember installing, delete any suspicious apps right away and check app permissions.

If a suspicious app is detected, uninstall it immediately and review app permissions.

If you run into trouble or spot cyber fraud, the MHA says call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for help.