Mint Money unveils BBPS bill-pay feature at Global Fintech Fest

Mint Money just dropped a new bill payments feature at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, making it easier to handle bills right from the app.

Powered by the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) ecosystem operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), you can now track bills, receive timely reminders, turn on auto-pay, and even earn rewards, all designed to help you stay on top of your money game.