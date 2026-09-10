Mint Money unveils BBPS bill-pay feature at Global Fintech Fest
Technology
Mint Money just dropped a new bill payments feature at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, making it easier to handle bills right from the app.
Powered by the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) ecosystem operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), you can now track bills, receive timely reminders, turn on auto-pay, and even earn rewards, all designed to help you stay on top of your money game.
Bill-pay feature joins Mint Money lineup
This update joins Mint Money's lineup of tools like Credit Safe for checking loans, Credit Score Builder for boosting your credit score, and Money Guru, Mint Money's personalized AI Coach.
With its "Money Decisions, Made Right" approach, Mint Money aims to give users practical advice and smart features for confident financial choices.