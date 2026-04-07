Mission control chimes 'Project Hail Mary' line during Artemis II
Technology
NASA's Artemis II, which launched on April 1, 2026, made space history with a playful twist.
While Commander Reid Wiseman described the Moon's incredible views, Mission Control chimed in with Amaze! Amaze! Amaze! a line fans will recognize from Project Hail Mary.
The crew had watched the film before launch, making this moment feel even more special for sci-fi lovers following along.
Artemis II marks crewed lunar return
Artemis II is NASA's first crewed lunar trip in more than 50 years.
Over its 10-day journey, the team is testing the Orion spacecraft and aiming to travel farther from Earth than any human before, even beating Apollo 13's record.
The mix of real exploration and a fun movie shoutout has brought extra excitement to this big leap for space travel.