Mistral considers designing custom chips to cut AI deployment costs

Mistral raises $830 million for 13,800 GPUs

Mistral just raised $830 million to build a huge data center near Paris with 13,800 NVIDIA GPUs, enough power for some serious AI work.

Mensch highlighted how important it is to boost Europe's AI infrastructure, pointing out Mistral's €4 billion investment in data centers across France and Sweden.

By 2027, it is aiming for 200 megawatts of computing power across Europe, with the new facility set to open in mid-2026 as a big step forward.