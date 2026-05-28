Mistral considers designing custom chips to cut AI deployment costs
Mistral, a French AI company backed by NVIDIA, is thinking about designing its own computer chips to make running its AI cheaper and more efficient.
Right now, it uses NVIDIA GPUs, but CEO Arthur Mensch says custom chips could "lower the cost of deploying tokens to meaningful extents," giving it more control over its tech.
Mistral raises $830 million for 13,800 GPUs
Mistral just raised $830 million to build a huge data center near Paris with 13,800 NVIDIA GPUs, enough power for some serious AI work.
Mensch highlighted how important it is to boost Europe's AI infrastructure, pointing out Mistral's €4 billion investment in data centers across France and Sweden.
By 2027, it is aiming for 200 megawatts of computing power across Europe, with the new facility set to open in mid-2026 as a big step forward.