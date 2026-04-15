MIT: AI could handle 95% of some tasks by 2029

AI handles 60% of text tasks

The research looked at 3,000 text-based tasks and found that today's AI can do about 60% of them at a basic level, though only one-fourth are done really well.

Text-heavy jobs could see the biggest changes by 2029, but perfect AI is still pretty far off.

The slow rollout means there's time for workers to learn new things and move into roles that need more human skills.