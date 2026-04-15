MIT: AI could handle 95% of some tasks by 2029
Technology
MIT's latest study says AI will start changing jobs over the next few years, but not overnight.
By 2029, AI could handle up to 95% of some work tasks, but this shift will be gradual, giving people time to pick up new skills and adapt as things change.
AI handles 60% of text tasks
The research looked at 3,000 text-based tasks and found that today's AI can do about 60% of them at a basic level, though only one-fourth are done really well.
Text-heavy jobs could see the biggest changes by 2029, but perfect AI is still pretty far off.
The slow rollout means there's time for workers to learn new things and move into roles that need more human skills.