MIT and Atlas create composites from plastic waste using AI

What's cool is the whole recycling method uses no water and avoids the water access, permits, and infrastructure required by conventional recycling facilities, making it much more eco-friendly.

Atlas plans to open local units that handle both recycling and production in local factories rather than rely on distant mega-factories. This means less pollution from transport and more jobs for local communities.

These new materials can hold over 1814kg, so they're practical too.

By turning trash into useful stuff, MIT and Atlas are tackling both plastic pollution and construction needs at once.