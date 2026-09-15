MIT and Atlas create composites from plastic waste using AI
MIT and Atlas Building Composites have found a smart way to turn plastic waste into tough construction materials.
Using an AI-powered process, they shred and melt old plastics, then mix them with fiberglass made in the US.
The result? A super-strong composite that's already been used to build things like a 40-foot bridge in Massachusetts.
Atlas plans water-free local factories
What's cool is the whole recycling method uses no water and avoids the water access, permits, and infrastructure required by conventional recycling facilities, making it much more eco-friendly.
Atlas plans to open local units that handle both recycling and production in local factories rather than rely on distant mega-factories. This means less pollution from transport and more jobs for local communities.
These new materials can hold over 1814kg, so they're practical too.
By turning trash into useful stuff, MIT and Atlas are tackling both plastic pollution and construction needs at once.