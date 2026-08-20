MIT and Tsinghua University build GeoPT AI for vehicle physics
MIT and Tsinghua University have built an artificial intelligence called GeoPT that can predict how cars, planes, and boats react to things like wind, water, or even crashes.
Instead of needing many real-world tests, GeoPT learns the rules of physics from virtual examples, so engineers can see what might happen before building anything.
GeoPT reduces labeled data needs
GeoPT needs up to 60% less labeled data and learns twice as quickly as old-school methods.
That means fewer expensive prototypes and much quicker design tweaks for everything from cars to boats.
In real tests (like predicting airflow over planes or how a boat hull moves through water), GeoPT was not only faster but also more accurate than traditional tools.
This could make designing safer vehicles much simpler (and cheaper) for everyone.