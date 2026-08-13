MIT Bengaluru, IBM launch AI lab to expand nationwide access
Technology
MIT Bengaluru just launched a new AI lab with IBM, packed with powerful computing technology to help students and researchers dive into machine learning, deep learning, and data analytics.
The goal? Make cutting-edge AI tools accessible to more people across India.
Lab to host SkillsBuild training
The lab isn't just about hardware. It's also will host workshops, bootcamps, and training sessions through IBM's SkillsBuild program.
Minister for Home, IT & BT, e-Governance, Government of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge praised the lab for tackling real societal challenges with AI, while MAHE Pro Vice-Chancellor Madhu Veeraraghavan highlighted its mission to make AI education available to everyone and spark innovation that matters.