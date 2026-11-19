MIT builds 1.29gm bumblebee inspired robot that flies autonomously
MIT researchers have built a super-light robot, just 1.29gm, that flies and navigates all on its own, taking inspiration from bumblebees.
Unlike older microrobots that needed outside help to get around, this one handles flight patterns and landings using its own onboard sensors and computer.
Researchers tested obstacle dodging, sunflower landing
The team used soft actuators and a custom 244-milligram electronics package, including sensors for smooth flying. They tested it dodging obstacles and even landing on a sunflower!
Right now, it needs to be plugged in for power, but future versions will run on an onboard battery with a miniature camera, opening up uses in farming, mapping tricky places, or search missions where bigger drones just can't go.