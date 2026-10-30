MIT builds biosenter soft robotic snake to access small intestine

BIOSENTER moves like a real snake using inflatable segments and tiny balloons to grip and slide through slippery intestines.

It's packed with useful features: a camera for imaging, tools for taking tissue samples, and a sprayer for drug delivery.

In tests on pig intestines, it traveled about six and a half feet and handled all its tasks smoothly.

As MIT professor Giovanni Traverso puts it, this tech could really level up how we diagnose and treat gut issues in the future.