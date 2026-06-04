MIT designs hybrid thruster for tiny satellites beyond Earth's orbit
MIT engineers have designed a cool new propulsion system that blends chemical and electrospray thrusters, letting tiny satellites pull off precise moves and head beyond Earth's orbit.
The research just dropped in the Journal of Propulsion and Power.
NASA to test ascent-powered CubeSat
The system uses ASCENT, an eco-friendly fuel from the US Air Force, powering both thruster types from one tank.
That means lighter satellites can do more complex tasks.
NASA will put it to the test with a CubeSat mission this November.
Paulo Lozano: CubeSats could reach Mars
Chemical thrusters handle quick shifts; electrospray ones are all about fine-tuned movement.
Researcher Paulo Lozano says CubeSats could even reach Mars slowly but stay nimble for close-up science.
Lead author Amelia Bruno sees this making space missions cheaper and more flexible, opening up fresh opportunities for exploration.