MIT report warns students' AI overreliance can lower exam scores
Technology
MIT just dropped a report warning that students leaning heavily on AI for schoolwork are actually hurting themselves.
The report found that using AI to finish assignments and meet deadlines, without really thinking things through, can lead to lower exam scores and less problem-solving.
Universities weigh balanced AI versus bans
Some universities, like Hawaii's President Wendy Hensel, want a balanced approach that uses AI thoughtfully but still builds real skills.
Others, like the University of Chicago Law School, have banned electronic devices in some classes.
The big takeaway: schools are still figuring out how to help students use AI without losing their own brainpower.