MIT revamps undergraduate teaching and testing as AI handles assignments
Technology
MIT is shaking up how it teaches and tests students, thanks to AI getting so good it can handle almost any written assignment in the undergraduate curriculum: essays, coding, and even science problems.
With worries about cheating and less genuine learning, the university is looking for new ways to keep things fair and meaningful in the classroom.
MIT pilots orals and handwritten work
Students have started relying more on AI, which means fewer study groups and less face-to-face help from professors.
To bring back real engagement, MIT is trying out oral exams, handwritten work, and more discussion-based classes.
Other schools are making changes too: the University of Chicago Law School banned devices in some classes, and Princeton dropped its honor code after AI-related cheating.