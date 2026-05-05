MIT students' 'Human Operator' wearable wins HARD MODE learn track

Voice commands guide hands via AI

You give voice commands, and the device uses AI smarts plus computer vision to move your hand like an expert: think playing a piano melody or making precise gestures with zero practice.

Built in just 48 hours using accessible components, Human Operator could help people pick up new hobbies, support rehab for injuries, or assist those with motor impairments.

For now, it only controls hands and wrists, needs careful setup, and there are still privacy and ethical questions to figure out.