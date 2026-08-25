MIT study finds AI image generators struggle tracing artist contributions

This "attribution decay" means individual contributions get lost in the crowd as datasets grow, raising big questions about how to fairly recognize and pay artists whose work trains these systems.

The researchers tested their ideas on datasets ranging from just 256 images to more than 160,000 images, showing that the bigger the dataset, the less any single image matters.

For now, these findings only apply to image-generating AIs, not text tools like ChatGPT, but it is a big deal for anyone following art and AI debates.