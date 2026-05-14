MIT Technology Review finds ChatGPT revealed phone number and address
MIT Technology Review found that ChatGPT gave out a real phone number and address from old public records when asked: a reminder that chatbots can sometimes surface sensitive information that is already available in public records.
This has people questioning how safe their data really is around AI.
Some chatbots refused while others revealed
Other chatbots like Grok and Claude refused to share contact details, with Claude saying sharing private contact details of individuals — including journalists — raises serious privacy concerns.
Perplexity hid most details but still revealed a Signal username, while Gemini only gave out public email addresses.
ChatGPT, though, shared both correct and incorrect information without hesitation.
Berkeley scientist warns LLMs face risks
A Berkeley computer scientist called this all large language models trained on public data face similar risks, even with filters in place.