MITS hosts workshop on AI in climate and water management
MITS just hosted a two-day workshop all about how artificial intelligence is changing the game for climate and water resource management.
Organized with help from top science academies, the event explored how tech like AI can actually help solve real-world problems: think smarter ways to manage water and keep tabs on our planet.
AI predicts floods and manages reservoirs
Experts showed how AI can predict floods, manage reservoirs more efficiently, and make sure water gets where it's needed for farming and drinking.
Professor D. Nagesh Kumar from IISc explained how mixing live sensor data, satellite images, and weather forecasts gives us way better control over water resources.
Speakers from ISRO and NARL also shared how AI is helping monitor Earth's climate from space, pretty cool stuff if you're into tech that actually makes a difference.